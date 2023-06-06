© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The health of the Chesapeake Bay sees gradual, but uneven, upswing

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
Eighteen million people live in Bay’s watershed in six states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, West Virginia, Delaware and Virginia.
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva
/
Eighteen million people live in Bay’s watershed in six states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, West Virginia, Delaware and Virginia.

A report card on the health of the Chesapeake Bay released today looks beyond the traditional indicators of nitrogen, phosphorus and water, and reviews what’s going on with the people in the bay’s massive watershed.

On ecological indicators the new report card by UMCES, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, finds the bay is making progress, though the watersheds of some of the rivers that feed the Bay are not as healthy.

Later in the show, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz joins us to discuss the invasive and indigenous creatures in the bay. After years of falling numbers, are crab populations moving in the right direction? And what threat do invasive species, like the Blue Catfish, pose?

Bill Dennison, UMCES vice president for Science Application, joins us first to discuss some of the new findings. Dennison is a professor of marine science and is set to become UMCES interim president in September.

UMCES report includes a new component this year—environmental justice—where it finds marked disparities. Suburbs tend to show lower impacts of environmental stress than cities and rural areas.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordChesapeake BayEnvironment
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes