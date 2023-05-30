Future transit plans; and the new Transportation Equity Act

How’s your highway commute? Or -- does your bus arrive on time? Is there enough room? The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board has a new plan called 'Resilience 2050: Adapting to the Challenges of Tomorrow,' and wants to know what users think about it. We talk with Mike Kelly, Baltimore Metropolitan Council president and Todd Lang, Director Of Transportation Planning at BMC, to learn more. Plus, the ‘Transportation Equity Act’ is now law - Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition president Samuel Jordan explains the power behind the new law.

Links: Resilience 2050: Adapting to the Challenges of Tomorrow executive summary; BRTB public engagement hub; Community comment meetings for BTRB's plan; Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition; what is in the Transportation Equity Act; MTA Maryland public transportation schedules and routes.