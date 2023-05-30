© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Future transit plans; and the new Transportation Equity Act

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
Gov. Wes Moore (center) surrounded by transportation advocates, including Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition president Samuel Jordan (center, white hat), when the Governor signed the bill into law on May 8, 2023. Photo: Maryland GovPics
Gov. Wes Moore (center) surrounded by transportation advocates, including Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition president Samuel Jordan (center, white hat), when the Governor signed the bill into law on May 8, 2023. Photo: MDGovPics

How’s your highway commute? Or -- does your bus arrive on time? Is there enough room? The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board has a new plan called 'Resilience 2050: Adapting to the Challenges of Tomorrow,' and wants to know what users think about it. We talk with Mike Kelly, Baltimore Metropolitan Council president and Todd Lang, Director Of Transportation Planning at BMC, to learn more. Plus, the ‘Transportation Equity Act’ is now law - Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition president Samuel Jordan explains the power behind the new law.

Links: Resilience 2050: Adapting to the Challenges of Tomorrow executive summary; BRTB public engagement hub; Community comment meetings for BTRB's plan; Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition; what is in the Transportation Equity Act; MTA Maryland public transportation schedules and routes.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
