© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Ashley Minner Jones

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Senator Stoop Storytelling
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Community artist Ashley Minner Jones tells of growing up in Dundalk, surrounded by family. Her bond with her grandmother was special.

Minner Jones is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and an artist, scholar and historian. She researched and created a walking tour of Baltimore’s Lumbee Community. There’s an accompanying website and a phone app for self-guided tours, too.

She also created a recent exhibition called “Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s “Reservation."

Find out about the next live Stoop Show on May 31 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. And listen to more stories from the Stoop Storytelling Series on their podcast.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes