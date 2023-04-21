Stories from the Stoop: Ashley Minner Jones

Community artist Ashley Minner Jones tells of growing up in Dundalk, surrounded by family. Her bond with her grandmother was special.

Minner Jones is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and an artist, scholar and historian. She researched and created a walking tour of Baltimore’s Lumbee Community. There’s an accompanying website and a phone app for self-guided tours, too.

She also created a recent exhibition called “Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s “Reservation."

