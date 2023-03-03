© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

“Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s "Reservation"

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST
Stanton Lewis.jpeg
"First Sliding Board Ever" Young Stanton Lewis (Lumbee) holds onto the sliding board at the community daycare led by Vera Shank, a Quaker woman, and mothers of the American Indian community, in Dec. 1968. This daycare was housed in the catholic church at E. Baltimore and Washington Streets. The image is part of the online exhibit: “Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s 'Reservation'" Photo: Courtesy Mary Helen Lewis

Artist, scholar and historian Ashley Minner Jones has researched and created a walking tour of Baltimore’s Lumbee Community. There’s an accompanying website and a phone app for self guided tours, too. Now -- another layer is added to the record: it’s an exhibition called “Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s “Reservation." The exhibit goes live Thursday March 9, with an online event at 7 p.m.

Jones along with co-curator and Lumbee culture bearer, Stanton Lewis, share the stories behind the images.

Links: East Baltimore's Historic Indian 'Reservation' website, Baltimore's Lumbee community walking tour app, Safety in Numbers event info.

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
