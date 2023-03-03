Artist, scholar and historian Ashley Minner Jones has researched and created a walking tour of Baltimore’s Lumbee Community. There’s an accompanying website and a phone app for self guided tours, too. Now -- another layer is added to the record: it’s an exhibition called “Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s “Reservation." The exhibit goes live Thursday March 9, with an online event at 7 p.m.

Jones along with co-curator and Lumbee culture bearer, Stanton Lewis, share the stories behind the images.

Links: East Baltimore's Historic Indian 'Reservation' website, Baltimore's Lumbee community walking tour app, Safety in Numbers event info.