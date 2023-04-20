Maryland sets ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions. But are low-income households being left behind?

Buildings are responsible for about 30 percent of all CO2 emissions in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In American cities, energy-use in buildings is often the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Housing experts say electrification, retrofitting and upgrading the state’s housing stock is crucial in order to meet the ambitious goals passed by Maryland lawmakers for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

But a report from a coalition of sustainable housing advocates, including EarthJustice and Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, points to significant barriers faced by Maryland's 450,000 low-income households.

Susan Stevens Miller is a senior attorney with EarthJustice and a co-author on the report. She joins us to discuss the findings.

And we speak with Ruth Ann Norton, CEO and President of Green & Healthy Homes Initiatives, about the work her organization is doing to retrofit homes in Baltimore and across the country.

