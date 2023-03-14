What does it take to quit smoking? Plus, a preview of Baltimore's summer jobs program

What does it take to quit smoking…and to make that change stick? We speak with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who leads the Johns Hopkins Tobacco Treatment and Cancer Screening Clinic, about how mindfulness and medication can diminish cravings. Contact the clinic at: [email protected].

More resources:

Maryland Tobacco Quitline

Baltimore City Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program

Baltimore County Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program

Then, YouthWorks is a job program housed in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. Young people are matched to a local job site, earn a paycheck, and attend personal development workshops. The program will run for five weeks, from July to August. We ask senior program manager Rasheem about the program's impact.

Applications are due by April 7th. Find more information about the application process. Check out the YouTube page.

These interviews originally aired on January 6th and 20th.