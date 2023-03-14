© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

What does it take to quit smoking? Plus, a preview of Baltimore's summer jobs program

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT
YouthWorks_Facebook.jpg
Baltimore's YouthWorks connects young people and employers for a paid employment opportunity to explore potential career paths. Credit: YouthWorks Facebook page

What does it take to quit smoking…and to make that change stick? We speak with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who leads the Johns Hopkins Tobacco Treatment and Cancer Screening Clinic, about how mindfulness and medication can diminish cravings. Contact the clinic at: [email protected].

More resources:
Maryland Tobacco Quitline
Baltimore City Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program
Baltimore County Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program 

Then, YouthWorks is a job program housed in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. Young people are matched to a local job site, earn a paycheck, and attend personal development workshops. The program will run for five weeks, from July to August. We ask senior program manager Rasheem about the program's impact.

Applications are due by April 7th. Find more information about the application process. Check out the YouTube page.

These interviews originally aired on January 6th and 20th.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
