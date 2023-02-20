© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Historian David O. Stewart on George Washington's legacy

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
George Washington THE POLITICAL RISE OF AMERICA'S FOUNDING FATHER
Dutton

Historian David O. Stewart traces George Washington’s skills as a political operator, as well as the first president’s failure to speak out against slavery as he came to realize its evils. Stewart's biography is titled, "George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father."

Stewart will be talking about the book in a virtual event for the Fort Ticonderoga Author Series on March 12th at 2 pm. Event details here.

This interview originally aired on September 8, 2021.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
