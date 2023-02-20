Historian David O. Stewart on George Washington's legacy

Historian David O. Stewart traces George Washington’s skills as a political operator, as well as the first president’s failure to speak out against slavery as he came to realize its evils. Stewart's biography is titled, "George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father."

Stewart will be talking about the book in a virtual event for the Fort Ticonderoga Author Series on March 12th at 2 pm. Event details here.

This interview originally aired on September 8, 2021.