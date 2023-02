Climate scientist David Goodrich bicycled nearly 3,000 miles over paths navigated by enslaved people on the Underground Railroad -- including Harriet Tubman’s route to independence in Canada. Why? What did he learn? We ask about his book, "On Freedom Road: Bicycle Explorations and Reckonings on the Underground Railroad."

Goodrich will be speaking at the bookstore Bird in Hand tomorrow evening at 6 pm. Details here.