A preview of the 445th legislative session

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. Credit: Zan Ready/Flickr

Lawmakers are gathering in Annapolis, gearing up for the new legislative session. On their minds: how to set-up the adult-use cannabis industry, how to fund a new family and medical leave program, whether to increase the minimum wage -- and working with a new Democratic governor.

We speak with the founding editor of Maryland Matters, Josh Kurtz, and Pamela Wood, who covers government and politics for The Baltimore Banner.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
