A preview of the 445th legislative session
Lawmakers are gathering in Annapolis, gearing up for the new legislative session. On their minds: how to set-up the adult-use cannabis industry, how to fund a new family and medical leave program, whether to increase the minimum wage -- and working with a new Democratic governor.
We speak with the founding editor of Maryland Matters, Josh Kurtz, and Pamela Wood, who covers government and politics for The Baltimore Banner.
Links:
- A season of change: 445th General Assembly set to begin work at noon
- At annual luncheon, Democrats lay out priorities and vow to make good on campaign promises this legislative session
- With new term beginning, Ferguson and Jones enter next phase of their leadership
- Key issues facing Maryland lawmakers for the 2023 General Assembly session
- A new start in Annapolis, as Maryland lawmakers get to work with a new governor