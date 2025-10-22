Tour Baltimore Public Media HQ with Doors Open Baltimore

If you've ever wondered just what the inside of a radio station — or, better yet, two radio stations — looks like, now's your chance to see it firsthand.

Baltimore Public Media is one of several stops on the annual Doors Open Baltimore tour, which allows you to tour iconic Baltimore buildings and offices.

It's also a chance to meet some of the voices you've heard on the airwaves.

Tours of WYPR & WTMD run 1-5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 25, but you must register in advance.