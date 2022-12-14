For readers of all ages: books to give this holiday season

Wrapped in shiny wrapping paper or careworn with notes scrawled in the margins-- books are gifts that give again and again. They offer a window into the heart of the author and can open our minds to a different view of the world.

Conni Strittmatter is the Youth & Family Engagement Manager for Baltimore County Public Library. Here are her book picks for kids:

"Farmhouse," by Sophie Blackall

"The Three Billy Goats Gruff," by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen

"Good Night, Little Bookstore," by Amy Cherrix

"Ty’s Travels," series by Kelly Starling Lyons

"The Secret Explorers," series by SJ King

"Aven Green," series by Dusti Bowling

"Cookie Chronicles," series by Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr

"Red, White, and Whole," by Rajani LaRocca

**Rajani LaRocca will be visiting several BCPL branches on March 11th.

"Black Brother, Black Brother," by Jewell Parker Rhodes

**Jewell Parker Rhodes will join BCPL on January 24th at 7 p.m. for a Zoom event.

"Whiteout," by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon

"Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist," for Justice by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes

"How To Excavate a Heart," by Jake Maia Arlow

Find BCPL events here. Authors visits are listed here.

Carla Du Pree is executive director of CityLit Project. Here is her list of recommendations for adult readers:

"Braiding Sweetgrass," by Robin Kemmerer

"Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden," by Camille Dungy

"If I Survive You," by Jeffrey Escoffery

"When We Were Sisters," by Fatimah Ashgar

"Bigger Than Bravery," edited by Valerie Boyd

"Floaters," by Martin Espada

"Don't Count Me Out," by Rafael Alvarez

"Pomegranate," by Helen Elaine Lee

"Rest is Resistance," by Tricia Hersey

"How We Heal," by Alex Elle

Check out the NPR "Books We Love" list.