Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese

158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.

Read a message about the motion from Archbishop William Lori.

Our guests:

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh

David Lorenz, Maryland state director of SNAP - the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. You can reach SNAP at 1-877-SNAP-HEALS.

As part of its investigation, the Office of the Attorney General created an email address ([email protected]) and telephone hotline (410-576-6312) for persons to report information about child sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available at the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1- 800-656-4673.

