© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese

Published November 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST
SNAP member David Lorenz leads a press conference about the cover-up of child sexual abuse by Baltimore Archdiocese.
Peter Smith/AP
/
AP
David Lorenz, Maryland director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, speaks at a sidewalk news conference outside the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops gathering in Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Smith)

158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.

Read a message about the motion from Archbishop William Lori.

Our guests:
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh
David Lorenz, Maryland state director of SNAP - the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. You can reach SNAP at 1-877-SNAP-HEALS.

As part of its investigation, the Office of the Attorney General created an email address ([email protected]) and telephone hotline (410-576-6312) for persons to report information about child sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available at the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1- 800-656-4673.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordSex Abuse in the Catholic Church
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie