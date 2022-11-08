The fuel of the Underground Railroad was its passengers -- enslaved people who summoned their courage to flee. The Railroad’s engineer was William Still, a free Black who met them in Philadelphia, fed them and helped them move to freedom.

Andrew Diemer, associate professor of history at Towson University, tells the story of that work and what followed in his new book, "Vigilance: The Life of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad."

On Thursday, Nov.10 at 7 p.m. at the central branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Diemer will speak as part of the Writers LIVE! Series. The event will also be live streamed.