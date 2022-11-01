American politics seems more divided than ever. That division can lead to extreme views about political opponents, that they are evil or less than human.Hopkins political scientist Lilliana Mason says these attitudes can be a precursor to violence, like the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her latest book, co-authored with Louisiana State professor Nathan Kalmoe, is “Radical American Partisanship.”How widespread is the acceptance of political violence? What are the consequences for democracy?

Original airdate: 8.24.22