On The Record

"Radical American Partisanship"

Published November 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
American politics seems more divided than ever. That division can lead to extreme views about political opponents, that they are evil or less than human.Hopkins political scientist Lilliana Mason says these attitudes can be a precursor to violence, like the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her latest book, co-authored with Louisiana State professor Nathan Kalmoe, is “Radical American Partisanship.”How widespread is the acceptance of political violence? What are the consequences for democracy?

Original airdate: 8.24.22

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
