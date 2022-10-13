© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Preventing intimate partner violence and ending cycles of abuse

Published October 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Credit: thephotoelectriceffect/Flickr

Violence between intimate partners may start with emotional or verbal abuse, before becoming physical. We hear how One Love Foundation educates young people to recognize healthy relationships and from the House of Ruth about its focus on reeducating partners who are abusive.

We speak with Ojeda Hall, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic region of the One Love Foundation, and Lisa Nitsch, director of training and education at the House of Ruth Maryland.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
