Preventing intimate partner violence and ending cycles of abuse
Violence between intimate partners may start with emotional or verbal abuse, before becoming physical. We hear how One Love Foundation educates young people to recognize healthy relationships and from the House of Ruth about its focus on reeducating partners who are abusive.
We speak with Ojeda Hall, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic region of the One Love Foundation, and Lisa Nitsch, director of training and education at the House of Ruth Maryland.