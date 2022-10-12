© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

The wave of union organizing in Baltimore and beyond

Published October 12, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
MH Towson Apple vote
In June, workers at the Apple store in Towson voted to unionize, becoming the first of the company's U.S. employees to do so. (Credit: International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers)

MOM’s Organic Market, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Maryland Institute College of Art. What do they have in common? Their employees voted to unionize.

Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson gives us the national picture of this rise in labor organizing. In the wake of the pandemic, what protections do workers seek? How are employers responding?

Then, Starbucks barista Violet Sovine and Apple employee Chaya Barrett reflect on their organizing experiences.

Check out these recent WYPR news stories on union activity:
State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts
State workers union pressures University System of Maryland board for higher pay
Thousands of Baltimore’s unionized teachers signed on to keep pushing for higher pay

This program originally aired on August 30, 2022.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
