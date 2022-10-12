The wave of union organizing in Baltimore and beyond

MOM’s Organic Market, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Maryland Institute College of Art. What do they have in common? Their employees voted to unionize.

Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson gives us the national picture of this rise in labor organizing. In the wake of the pandemic, what protections do workers seek? How are employers responding?

Then, Starbucks barista Violet Sovine and Apple employee Chaya Barrett reflect on their organizing experiences.

Check out these recent WYPR news stories on union activity:

State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts

State workers union pressures University System of Maryland board for higher pay

Thousands of Baltimore’s unionized teachers signed on to keep pushing for higher pay

This program originally aired on August 30, 2022.