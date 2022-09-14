© 2022 WYPR
Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman on becoming "the people’s advocate"

Published September 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
Brooke Lierman for Maryland Comptroller.jpg
WilliamMoree.com
/
Democratic candidate for comptroller Brooke Lierman currently represents parts of South Baltimore in the House of Delegates.
(Photo: WilliamMoree.com)

In November, Maryland voters will elect a new chief financial officer, the state comptroller.

State Delegate Brooke Lierman is the Democratic nominee. To her, it’s an opportunity to build a more transparent and financially resilient state. Another priority: ensuring Maryland has the revenue to fund the muti-billion dollar Blueprint for Education.

Lierman hopes to use the comptroller’s statewide bully pulpit to address the burden of student loans and the economic consequences of gun violence.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record.
