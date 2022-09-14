Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman on becoming "the people’s advocate"

In November, Maryland voters will elect a new chief financial officer, the state comptroller.

State Delegate Brooke Lierman is the Democratic nominee. To her, it’s an opportunity to build a more transparent and financially resilient state. Another priority: ensuring Maryland has the revenue to fund the muti-billion dollar Blueprint for Education.

Lierman hopes to use the comptroller’s statewide bully pulpit to address the burden of student loans and the economic consequences of gun violence.

