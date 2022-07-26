© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Celebrating queer friendship with author R. Eric Thomas

Published July 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
download.jfif
"Kings of B'more" is the latest book by R. Eric Thomas. Penguin Random House

In R. Eric Thomas’ young adult novel, “Kings of B’more,” two teens embark on an epic adventure across the city. Harrison and Linus are both Black, both gay, and both worried about what the future holds. What should they do after high school? Will they stay best friends after Linus moves away?

Thomas wrote characters who are affectionate, who see the beauty in each other. He says that tenderness is missing from the genre. We ask about his inspiration and about depicting queer stories beyond coming out.

Thomas will be speaking at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Wed. July 27 at 11am. Event details here.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore authors
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie