Celebrating queer friendship with author R. Eric Thomas

In R. Eric Thomas’ young adult novel, “Kings of B’more,” two teens embark on an epic adventure across the city. Harrison and Linus are both Black, both gay, and both worried about what the future holds. What should they do after high school? Will they stay best friends after Linus moves away?

Thomas wrote characters who are affectionate, who see the beauty in each other. He says that tenderness is missing from the genre. We ask about his inspiration and about depicting queer stories beyond coming out.

Thomas will be speaking at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Wed. July 27 at 11am. Event details here.