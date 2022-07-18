© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

"Health for Everyone"

Published July 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
edited cover.jpg
"Health for Everyone: A Guide to Politically and Socially Progressive Healthcare" brings together experts across a range of healthcare and related disciplines to explore how to make the U.S. healthcare system more progressive for groups that have been overlooked for too long. Credit: Provided by publisher

Who is the American health system for? A new book, Health for Everyone, edited by primary-care physician and bioethicist Dr. Zackary Berger--calls for revolutionizing the system by putting patients at its center.

His Johns-Hopkins colleague, adolescent-and-child psychiatrist Hal Kronsberg, told of a young Baltimore man who stayed strong for his family when his mother was murdered, without processing guilt and grief. Better than treating the eventual depression, Kronsberg said, would have been to keep the trauma from happening.

Does it ask too much to expect doctors to solve social and political problems? Berger says no:

“If we’re stepping outside our lane it’s not like we’re giving up our magical powers, We don’t have magical powers, right? We need to figure out how best to work together and solve problems.”

Links: Dr. Zackary Berger in conversation with Cecilia Tomori at Red Emma’s bookstore, Wed. July 20 at 7pm. Health for Everyone.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
