On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

"What's Not to Like? Words and Pictures of a Charmed Life"

Published July 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
East Baltimore Bowling Alley Jim Burger.jpg
Jim Burger will be discussing and signing copies of his book "What's Not to Like? Words and Pictures of a Charmed Life" on Sunday, July 17, 1pm at Beth Am Synagogue. Credit: Jim Burger

Jim Burger is an avid collector of artifacts, a creator of images and a teller of tales. Those all come together in his book: “What’s Not to Like: Words and Pictures of a Charmed Life.”  His experience includes a decade shooting for the Sun Papers in the late 80s -- so he also sees the importance of his role as documentarian:

“I was walking around the building one day and I was just taking pictures just to show what it looked like and how a newspaper was made. And now it’s a historical document. Nothing, literally nothing in those photos exists!”

Links: Jim Burger Photography, "What's Not to Like?", Burger's Book talk and signing at Beth Am, Sun. July 17 at 1pm.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
