© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Michael Peroutka, Republican candidate for MD Attorney General

Published July 6, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
MH Michael Peroutka
Credit: Patriots for Michael Peroutka
/

Running in the Republican primary for Attorney General, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a retired lawyer and former member of the Anne Arundel County Council, says his top priority would be to undo what he sees as the government’s overreach of the pandemic: "My top priority would be to redress what I call gross violations of the rights of the people to assemble, to care for their own medical health, to run a business. All these mandates, edicts, orders, proclamations - wherever you want to call them - are not law. They’re not lawful."

Asked if he would enforce Maryland’s 1992 law that makes abortion legal until viability, Peroutka said no--he believes abortion is murder. He said he also would focus on election integrity and Second Amendment rights.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordMDElections2022
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie