Michael Peroutka, Republican candidate for MD Attorney General

Running in the Republican primary for Attorney General, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a retired lawyer and former member of the Anne Arundel County Council, says his top priority would be to undo what he sees as the government’s overreach of the pandemic: "My top priority would be to redress what I call gross violations of the rights of the people to assemble, to care for their own medical health, to run a business. All these mandates, edicts, orders, proclamations - wherever you want to call them - are not law. They’re not lawful."

Asked if he would enforce Maryland’s 1992 law that makes abortion legal until viability, Peroutka said no--he believes abortion is murder. He said he also would focus on election integrity and Second Amendment rights.

