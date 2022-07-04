The Bell family's fight for freedom

Daniel and Mary Bell tried to use the courts to win freedom for their family, so history shows us more details about them than many other enslaved people in the 19th century. We know that Francis Scott Key, who wrote our national anthem, was one of the white people who lined up against freedom for enslaved people like the Bells.

A new film tells the Bells’ story; we talk to director Kwakiutl Dreher and historian William G. Thomas III. Thomas says, "We need to see this part of American history differently-- enslaved people, not as nameless and faceless, but as real people acting in history, who are clearly attempting to claim freedom from day one of the United States."

And we ask two of Mary and Daniel’s descendants about the strength they draw from this history. Original air date: May 19, 2022.