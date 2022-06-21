© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

End of life decisions and plans

Published June 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
What do you want the end of your life to look like?

Physician Dan Morhaim says planning for the inevitable ensures you receive the treatment you’d like to have. His latest book, written with his wife, Shelley Morhaim, offers a guide to the legal, medical, and personal choices surrounding death. It's titled, "Preparing for A Better End: Expert Lessons on Death and Dying for You and Your Loved Ones."

Find free advance directive forms by state through the AARP.

Then, Serenity Ridge Natural Burial Cemetery and Arboretum, a green burial site planned for western Baltimore County, will offer an alternative to traditional cremation or internment practices. We speak with co-owner Dr. Howard Berg, and with Jennifer Downs of the nonprofit Green Burial Association of Maryland about the growing popularity of natural burial.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
