End of life decisions and plans

What do you want the end of your life to look like?

Physician Dan Morhaim says planning for the inevitable ensures you receive the treatment you’d like to have. His latest book, written with his wife, Shelley Morhaim, offers a guide to the legal, medical, and personal choices surrounding death. It's titled, "Preparing for A Better End: Expert Lessons on Death and Dying for You and Your Loved Ones."

Find free advance directive forms by state through the AARP.

Then, Serenity Ridge Natural Burial Cemetery and Arboretum, a green burial site planned for western Baltimore County, will offer an alternative to traditional cremation or internment practices. We speak with co-owner Dr. Howard Berg, and with Jennifer Downs of the nonprofit Green Burial Association of Maryland about the growing popularity of natural burial.

