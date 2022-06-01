Archeology at Baltimore’s Historic Upton Mansion

At 184 years old, Upton Mansion in West Baltimore is a rare example of the Greek Revival style.

It’s about to be redeveloped--and to prepare, archeologists explored the site last spring, uncovering artifacts to piece together the lives of people who used to live there.

University of Maryland anthropologist Adam Fracchia describes what it takes to preserve this history. Tammie Gillums, an Army veteran pursuing a second career in archeology, says the field school taught her why preparation is a priority.

