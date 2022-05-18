Baltimore tests a guaranteed income for 200 young parents

Baltimore is set to give 200 young parents $1,000 a month over two years as part of a “guaranteed income” pilot program

Robin McKinney of the CASH Campaign of Maryland explains how the pilot will work. She says data will be collected to measure the project’s effects, "What we’re really trying to understand here is what is the baseline that people have, what are the needs that they’re bringing to the table, and how does consistent and sufficient income change the outcomes for their household stability.”

Then, Stacia West of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins public-health epidemiologist Lorraine Dean talk about the history and potential of cash transfer programs.

