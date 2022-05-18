© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore tests a guaranteed income for 200 young parents

Published May 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
Baltimore is set to give 200 young parents $1,000 a month over two years as part of a “guaranteed income” pilot program

Robin McKinney of the CASH Campaign of Maryland explains how the pilot will work. She says data will be collected to measure the project’s effects, "What we’re really trying to understand here is what is the baseline that people have, what are the needs that they’re bringing to the table, and how does consistent and sufficient income change the outcomes for their household stability.”

Then, Stacia West of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins public-health epidemiologist Lorraine Dean talk about the history and potential of cash transfer programs.

Baltimore Young Families Success Fund
NPR coverage of the Stockton universal basic income pilot
Op-ed: Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot among first to focus on health influence

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
