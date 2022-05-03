Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez on jobs, transit, and 'getting stuff done'
Civil rights lawyer and former Maryland and U.S. secretary of labor Tom Perez is running for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.
We ask the Montgomery County resident how he plans to address the rising cost of housing and to expand access to health insurance.
Plus, Perez says jobs are a priority. He says fully implementing the Blueprint for Education and tackling the state’s transit challenges will attract employers.
