On The Record

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez on jobs, transit, and 'getting stuff done'

Published May 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Tom Perez Headshot_widecrop.png
Tom Perez, a candidate in the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor, is a former US Labor Secretary and DNC chair. (photo courtesy PerezSneedForMD)

Civil rights lawyer and former Maryland and U.S. secretary of labor Tom Perez is running for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

We ask the Montgomery County resident how he plans to address the rising cost of housing and to expand access to health insurance.

Plus, Perez says jobs are a priority. He says fully implementing the Blueprint for Education and tackling the state’s transit challenges will attract employers.

Read more about the Perez campaign platform here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
