Art, with a history

Physical traits, like brown skin or blue eyes, are inherited by the transmission of genes. Emotional and mental experiences are also carried from one generation to the next.

Two exhibits, Continuous Line,’ and ‘Creative Quest: Art from the Holocaust’s Second Generation,’ explore that idea. Artists Ernest Shaw Jr. and Miriam Mörsel Nathan draw on their respective ancestral histories to create their work.

Detail of'Zdenka' by Miriam Mörsel Nathan. Her piece is in the exhibit: 'Creative Quest: Art from the Holocaust's Second Generation.' Photo credit: Yonat Lurie

And curator Kirk Shannon-Butz explains what he calls ‘a Baltimore Movement’ … and curator Toby Brookes looks at art as a way to wrestle with the past:

“We are not survivors and we’re not historians or sociologists, but artists carry with them their parents' legacy, and they express it purely from their hearts and souls.”

Links: Continuous Line, Creative Quest opening reception, Ernest Shaw, Miriam Mörsel Nathan.