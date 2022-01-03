A Maryland family pushes to prevent military rollover deaths

Since he was a kid, Conor McDowell had wanted to defend his country. He was proud to be a Marine, but the risks started to worry him.

In 2019, his father, Michael McDowell, and mother, Susan Flanigan, got the awful news their only son had been killed: the light armored vehicle he commanded rolled over, crushing him.

The investigation the McDowells pushed for counted hundreds of similar accidents in the last decade, many-preventable. We talk to the McDowells, and to Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown, about changes that could save lives.

Read about the GAO report on military vehicle deaths.

Original air date: October 25, 2021.