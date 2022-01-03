© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

A Maryland family pushes to prevent military rollover deaths

Published January 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST
Marines light armored reconnaisance
Sgt. Alexis Flores/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
/
Digital
U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload a Light Armored Vehicle during an amphibious landing as part of an expeditionary advance base exercise.

Since he was a kid, Conor McDowell had wanted to defend his country. He was proud to be a Marine, but the risks started to worry him.

In 2019, his father, Michael McDowell, and mother, Susan Flanigan, got the awful news their only son had been killed: the light armored vehicle he commanded rolled over, crushing him.

The investigation the McDowells pushed for counted hundreds of similar accidents in the last decade, many-preventable. We talk to the McDowells, and to Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown, about changes that could save lives.

Read about the GAO report on military vehicle deaths.

Original air date: October 25, 2021.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordMilitary
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie