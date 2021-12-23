Food as medicine

You are what you eat … so when you eat healthy, you become healthy. That’s the message from a new program called FoodRx at Medstar Health. We talk with Angela Roberson a registered dietician for the Collaborative Care Program at Good Samaritan Hospital, and the lead dietician for FoodRx. Giving patients access to nutrition education as well as full meals has made a marked difference in her work.

“It’s really been a game changer. FoodRx is really the first of its kind in this region, and it’s saving lives.”

Plus, we hear from Nekeisia Booyer, Senior vice president of programs at the Maryland Food Bank,

one of FoodRx’s partners, about why teaming up with healthcare systems to regularly deliver healthy food to patients is all part of its mission.

