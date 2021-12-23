© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Food as medicine

Published December 23, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST
20210708_141608.jpg
The Collaborative Care Program at Good Samaritan Hospital includes the 'FoodRx' program. CCP connects patients with wraparound care, including access to a pantry full of healthy foods, provided by Maryland Food Bank. Photo: Medstar Health

You are what you eat … so when you eat healthy, you become healthy. That’s the message from a new program called FoodRx at Medstar Health. We talk with Angela Roberson a registered dietician for the Collaborative Care Program at Good Samaritan Hospital, and the lead dietician for FoodRx. Giving patients access to nutrition education as well as full meals has made a marked difference in her work.

“It’s really been a game changer. FoodRx is really the first of its kind in this region, and it’s saving lives.”

Plus, we hear from Nekeisia Booyer, Senior vice president of programs at the Maryland Food Bank,
one of FoodRx’s partners, about why teaming up with healthcare systems to regularly deliver healthy food to patients is all part of its mission.

