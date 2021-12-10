© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Jennifer Mendelsohn

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST
Brion McCarthy Photography LLC
Here's a Stoop Story from Jennifer Mendelsohn about finding family against all odds.
Links: Return to the Stoop, where you can hear more about Jennifer's story about finding her mother-in-law, Frieda Pertman's, relatives, a short video about Frieda Pertman.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsStoop Storytelling
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
