© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Health Inequity Is Everybody's Business

Published September 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT
edited credit author.jpg
Credit: Provided by author

From her days growing up in Liberia, through medical training and now heading Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, Dr. Lisa Cooper has tried to understand and explain the ways race and the stress of discrimination shape health care and health outcomes. She’s distilled her work and ideas into a book Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?

“Inequality really leads to greater social dysfunction and it’s really because when people live in these different social groups and feel that there’s a constant struggle for survival, that actually leads to more stressors and negative outcomes for everyone.” 

Now, Cooper says, she’s eager to translate her health-disparities research to her new appointment to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Links: "Why Are Health Disparities Everyone's Problem?" 

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsHealth DisparitiesHealth Equity
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr