Pandemic Economic Pros And Cons + Tech Trends

Published August 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
IMG_20210811_110913~2.jpg
Watch for more wearable technology in the future. Credit: Jamyla Krempel

Business travel is dead. Consumer Privacy? no more. But we’ve learned to be more adaptive … and more willing to plan for uncertainty in the future.

These are a few of the takeaways Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute, sees resulting from more than a year of living with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The focus will be much less on a tiny screen that we hold in our hands, and instead to a constellation of devices that we will wear, and at some point we will start embedding, or ingesting, even.” 

Webb also describes some tech trends she anticipates for 2021 and beyond … and they may surprise you!
Links: Future Today Institute 2021 Tech Trends Report.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
