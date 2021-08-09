Fighting Hunger In Maryland

Who is at risk for hunger in Maryland? Where? What help is there? The Maryland Food Bank has done a deep data drive to create a new statewide “Hunger Map” that pinpoints areas of need and exposes gaps in assistance. Meg Kimmel, the non-profit’s Executive Vice President, lays out key insights:

“Our estimates at the Maryland Food Bank are that as many as two million Marylanders will face food insecurity this year. And that’s one in three. Which is a staggering, staggering, statistic.”

Plus, we hear how Meals On Wheels provides much more than nutritious food to its clients and how the pandemic changed its work and why the University of Maryland Medical System is working to eradicate food insecurity across the state.

Links: Maryland Hunger Map, Meals on Wheels.

