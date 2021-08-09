© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Fighting Hunger In Maryland

Published August 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT
Screenshot of Maryland Food Bank's Hunger Map.

Who is at risk for hunger in Maryland? Where? What help is there? The Maryland Food Bank has done a deep data drive to create a new statewide “Hunger Map” that pinpoints areas of need and exposes gaps in assistance. Meg Kimmel, the non-profit’s Executive Vice President, lays out key insights:

“Our estimates at the Maryland Food Bank are that as many as two million Marylanders will face food insecurity this year. And that’s one in three. Which is a staggering, staggering, statistic.”

Plus, we hear how Meals On Wheels provides much more than nutritious food to its clients and how the pandemic changed its work and why the University of Maryland Medical System is working to eradicate food insecurity across the state.

Links: Maryland Hunger Map, Meals on Wheels.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
