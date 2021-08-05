Coppin State Wipes Debt For Recent Students; How Is Higher Ed Adapting For Fall?

Using federal pandemic rescue funds, Coppin State University will wipe out $1 million in student loan balances and offer a $1200 credit for the fall semester.

We speak with the HBCU’s President, Dr. Anthony Jenkins. He says the pandemic pushed some students to pause their education or drop to part time, "We saw one constant factor and that was finances. And so we wanted to use these dollars to help put our students in a stronger position and allow them to do something that is very important to them, and that’s finish what they started.”

Plus, Scott Jaschik, editor of Inside Higher Ed, with an update on college enrollment and COVID safety measures.

