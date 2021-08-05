© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Coppin State Wipes Debt For Recent Students; How Is Higher Ed Adapting For Fall?

Published August 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
CoppinPhoto.jpg
Michael Davenport
/
Coppin State University

Using federal pandemic rescue funds, Coppin State University will wipe out $1 million in student loan balances and offer a $1200 credit for the fall semester.

We speak with the HBCU’s President, Dr. Anthony Jenkins. He says the pandemic pushed some students to pause their education or drop to part time, "We saw one constant factor and that was finances. And so we wanted to use these dollars to help put our students in a stronger position and allow them to do something that is very important to them, and that’s finish what they started.”

Plus, Scott Jaschik, editor of Inside Higher Ed, with an update on college enrollment and COVID safety measures.

Read more:
The Delta Curveball
The Number of Colleges Continues to Shrink
The Time for a Fresh Start
Continuing Relief for Borrowers?

Tags

On The RecordOn the Record
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast