Breaking The Molds In Art And Science

“Women Behaving Badly” is the title of the new Baltimore Museum of Art exhibit that explores how art has been used for centuries to perpetuate gender stereotypes. Senior curator Andaleeb Banta takes us behind-the-scenes. The exhibit is on display through December 19, 2021.

Plus, marine biologist Symone Barkley on inspiring African American kids to see themselves as scientists. Get more information about Peace of Nature.