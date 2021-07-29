© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Breaking The Molds In Art And Science

Published July 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
Rembrandt_Adam_and_Eve_1943.32.221.jpg
MHood;Photography BMA/The Baltimore Museum of Art
/
Rembrandt van Rijn. Adam and Eve.1638. The Baltimore Museum of Art: Gift of Alfred R. and Henry G. Riggs in Memory of General Lawrason Riggs. BMA 1943.32.221

Women Behaving Badly” is the title of the new Baltimore Museum of Art exhibit that explores how art has been used for centuries to perpetuate gender stereotypes. Senior curator Andaleeb Banta takes us behind-the-scenes. The exhibit is on display through December 19, 2021.

Learn more about the exhibit:
Behind the Scenes: Curating Women Behaving Badly
Opening Pandora’s Box: Women Behaving Badly at the BMA

Plus, marine biologist Symone Barkley on inspiring African American kids to see themselves as scientists. Get more information about Peace of Nature.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
