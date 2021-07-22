© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

COVID Cases Rise As Delta Variant Spreads Across United States

Published July 22, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
A group of masked women cross the street in Washington, D.C. Credit: International Monetary Fund/Flickr

With the highly contagious Delta variant now the most common strain of COVID-19, coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising in the U.S.

Epidemiologist Dr. David Dowdy, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says we will likely deal with COVID infections for years, but vaccination is still the best protection as the virus mutates.

And Debbie Somerville, coordinator of health services for Baltimore County Public Schools, talks about vaccine outreach to pupils and families, mask policy and new guidelines that may keep more kids out of quarantine.

Check out more of WYPR's education coverage here.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
