COVID Cases Rise As Delta Variant Spreads Across United States

With the highly contagious Delta variant now the most common strain of COVID-19, coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising in the U.S.

Epidemiologist Dr. David Dowdy, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says we will likely deal with COVID infections for years, but vaccination is still the best protection as the virus mutates.

And Debbie Somerville, coordinator of health services for Baltimore County Public Schools, talks about vaccine outreach to pupils and families, mask policy and new guidelines that may keep more kids out of quarantine.

