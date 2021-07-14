© 2021 WYPR
Two Tech CEOs Changing The Game

Published July 14, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT
IMG_20210713_103117_284.jpg
Ashley Williams (L) is founder and CEO of Infinite Focus Schools. Angel St. Jean (R) is CEO of The Black Brain Trust. Credit: Provided by each.

Many businesses and nonprofits are working hard and fast to improve their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. But how does a company go beyond just making a statement to actively measuring their efforts and showing improvement?

Angel St. Jean, CEO of the Black Brain Trust has developed ‘The Equity in Action Score.’

“Just like a credit score, you can get a score, see where you are, see where you need to improve, make those changes and see that sort of incremental improvement over time.”

And Ashley Williams, CEO of Infinite Focus Schools, has developed a smartphone gaming app that educates young people about their mental and emotional health and connects them with resources.

Links: The Black Brain Trust, Infinite Focus Schools.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record.
