Two Tech CEOs Changing The Game

Many businesses and nonprofits are working hard and fast to improve their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. But how does a company go beyond just making a statement to actively measuring their efforts and showing improvement?

Angel St. Jean, CEO of the Black Brain Trust has developed ‘The Equity in Action Score.’

“Just like a credit score, you can get a score, see where you are, see where you need to improve, make those changes and see that sort of incremental improvement over time.”

And Ashley Williams, CEO of Infinite Focus Schools, has developed a smartphone gaming app that educates young people about their mental and emotional health and connects them with resources.

Links: The Black Brain Trust, Infinite Focus Schools.

