On The Record

A Free Fridge For All

Published July 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
A yellow shelving unit surrounds an outdoor fridge and containers of household items.
The B'more Community Fridge in the city's Greenmount West neighborhood provides free food and household items for all. Credit: Abbey Franklin

Since the onset of the pandemic, more Americans are uncertain about where their next meal is coming from. The B’More Community Fridge aims to chip away at hunger with a refrigerator and pantry that’s open 24-hours a day.

We speak with co-founders Clara Leverenz and Abbey Franklin about bringing the fridge movement to Baltimore, and working with the Greenmount West community to keep it going. Franklin says items are free and available to anyone, without judgement.

Check the project out on Instagram. Find the volunteer sign-up here.

