A Free Fridge For All

Since the onset of the pandemic, more Americans are uncertain about where their next meal is coming from. The B’More Community Fridge aims to chip away at hunger with a refrigerator and pantry that’s open 24-hours a day.

We speak with co-founders Clara Leverenz and Abbey Franklin about bringing the fridge movement to Baltimore, and working with the Greenmount West community to keep it going. Franklin says items are free and available to anyone, without judgement.

Check the project out on Instagram. Find the volunteer sign-up here.