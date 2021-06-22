© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Lippman's Latest: Dream Girl

Published June 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
51OyDvNTnTL._SX455_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg
Laura Lippman's latest novel is 'Dream Girl.' Provided by author.

Laura Lippman has published two dozen novels, most set in Baltimore, most mysteries. But her newest is the first she calls a book of horror

“I think that this is a work of horror because I think what goes on in writers minds is pretty horrible! I think it’s scary!”

It’s a twisty plot, from the improbable accident that immobilizes an aging novelist in his luxury apartment in Locust Point, to the mysterious phone calls that terrorize him, but don’t slow his vivid flashbacks: memories of literary success, an unfaithful father, ex-wives and sexual escapades. He knows he’s addled, but is it the drugs for his pain, or is it dementia? And then something truly baffling happens … in Dream Girl.

Links: In conversation with Wall Street Journal critic Terry Teachout 6.22, A Likely Story Books in Sykesville 6.28 at .E.W. Becks on Main St.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast