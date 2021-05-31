Housing Homeless Veterans During The Pandemic
The pandemic made outreach to homeless veterans difficult--but that didn’t stop advocates in Baltimore.
We speak with Mary Slicher, who directs Project PLASE, a shelter with paths to permanent housing, and Kim Callari of Baltimore Station, a residential substance-abuse treatment program for veterans.
Then US Air Force veteran Helen Daniel talks about helping families access resources. And US Army veteran James Hardy tells of growing from a participant to an outreach worker for Baltimore Station