On The Record

Housing Homeless Veterans During The Pandemic

Published May 31, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
In January 2020, the point-in-time count by the Department of Housing and Urban Development found that more than 37,000 veterans were experiencing homelessness in America. Credit: an0nym0n0us/Flickr Creative Commons

The pandemic made outreach to homeless veterans difficult--but that didn’t stop advocates in Baltimore.

We speak with Mary Slicher, who directs Project PLASE, a shelter with paths to permanent housing, and Kim Callari of Baltimore Station, a residential substance-abuse treatment program for veterans.

Then US Air Force veteran Helen Daniel talks about helping families access resources. And US Army veteran James Hardy tells of growing from a participant to an outreach worker for Baltimore Station

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
