On The Record

Mary Jane: Coming Of Age In Roland Park, 1975

Published May 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
As Jessica Anya Blau’s latest novel starts, Mary Jane has just turned 14. She’s starting a summer job as a nanny of an endearing five-year-old, just a short walk from her own traditional home in Baltimore’s Roland Park. Mary Jane’s conservative parents think it’s great their daughter will be working for a doctor. They don’t yet know he’s a psychiatrist who has cleared his summer schedule to treat a recovering drug addict who’s a rock star … and whose movie-star wife will also spend the summer.

Blau says: “Mary Jane suddenly enters this world of chaos, confusion, rock and roll, group therapy, sex … everything is happening in this house. And it kind of changes her life.”

Coming of age. In Roland Park. In 1975.

Links: Mary Jane, upcoming book release talks and events.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
