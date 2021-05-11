Mary Jane: Coming Of Age In Roland Park, 1975

As Jessica Anya Blau’s latest novel starts, Mary Jane has just turned 14. She’s starting a summer job as a nanny of an endearing five-year-old, just a short walk from her own traditional home in Baltimore’s Roland Park. Mary Jane’s conservative parents think it’s great their daughter will be working for a doctor. They don’t yet know he’s a psychiatrist who has cleared his summer schedule to treat a recovering drug addict who’s a rock star … and whose movie-star wife will also spend the summer.

Blau says: “Mary Jane suddenly enters this world of chaos, confusion, rock and roll, group therapy, sex … everything is happening in this house. And it kind of changes her life.”

Coming of age. In Roland Park. In 1975.

