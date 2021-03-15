© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Public Health Lessons Of The Pandemic

Sandra Younam
Registered nurse Sandra Younan adjusts an intravenous line for a patient at the emergency room of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Younan spent the last year juggling long hours as she watched many patients struggle with the coronavirus and some die. Then there were the patients who claimed the virus was fake or coughed in her face, ignoring mask rules. One man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A year ago, life as we knew it abruptly stalled. Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders became sick. Eight thousand have died.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, past city health commissioner and former deputy FDA chief, reflects on the public health response to COVID-19 -- the frustration of mixed messages from leaders and the triumph of scientific headway.

And Hopkins professor Cynda Rushton describes the burden carried by nurses during the pandemic, and warns that many are thinking of leaving the profession.

