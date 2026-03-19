Rousuck's Review: Motte & Bailey’s 'Caesar / Americana' at the FPCT

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she sizes up the new production of the musical Caesar / Americana at Baltimore's Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Produced by the creative team of Motte & Bailey — the independent Baltimore theater company — and adapter/director Hannah Fogler, Caesar / Americana is Fogler's musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play, Julius Caesar. Following in the vein of her previous musical adaptation, Hamlet / Black Parade, Fogler’s latest work weaves Shakespeare’s text and the music of American songwriters Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Poor Man’s Poison, Bob Dylan, and others to create a unique mash-up of modern and classical drama, set in an alternate post-World War I Appalachia.

Caesar / Americana 's 16-member cast, directed by Ms. Fogler, includes Brad Norris, Emily Classen, Carlos Del Valle, Lance Bankerd, Siobhan Beckett, Amy Bell, Brad Bukowsky, Omololu Collins, Hannah Fogler, J Purnell Hargrove, Bobby Henneberg, Sharon Maguire, Jess Miller, Jessica Preactor, Julia Williams, and Vexara, with Live Band support by Greg Bell and Cry Havoc.

credit: Shealyn Jae Photography (L-R): Emily Classen as Cassius and Brad Norris as Brutus in "Caesar / Americana"

Motte & Bailey’s production of Caesar / Americana runs through March 25 at Fells Point Corner Theatre. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.