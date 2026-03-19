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Midday

Rousuck's Review: Motte & Bailey’s 'Caesar / Americana' at the FPCT

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallAmy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT
(L-R): Hannah Fogler (who also adapted the script and directed the production) as Caesar’s wife, Calphurnia, and Carlos Del Valle as Caesar, in Motte & Bailey's production of "Caesar / Americana" at Fells Point Corner Theatre.
credit: Shealyn Jae Photography
(L-R): Hannah Fogler (who also adapted the script and directed the production) as Caesar’s wife, Calphurnia, and Carlos Del Valle as Caesar, in Motte & Bailey's production of "Caesar / Americana" at Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she sizes up the new production of the musical Caesar / Americana at Baltimore's Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Produced by the creative team of Motte & Bailey — the independent Baltimore theater company — and adapter/director Hannah Fogler, Caesar / Americana is Fogler's musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play, Julius Caesar. Following in the vein of her previous musical adaptation, Hamlet / Black Parade, Fogler’s latest work weaves Shakespeare’s text and the music of American songwriters Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Poor Man’s Poison, Bob Dylan, and others to create a unique mash-up of modern and classical drama, set in an alternate post-World War I Appalachia.

Caesar / Americana 's 16-member cast, directed by Ms. Fogler, includes Brad Norris, Emily Classen, Carlos Del Valle, Lance Bankerd, Siobhan Beckett, Amy Bell, Brad Bukowsky, Omololu Collins, Hannah Fogler, J Purnell Hargrove, Bobby Henneberg, Sharon Maguire, Jess Miller, Jessica Preactor, Julia Williams, and Vexara, with Live Band support by Greg Bell and Cry Havoc.

(L-R): Emily Classen as Cassius and Brad Norris as Brutus in "Caesar / Americana"
credit: Shealyn Jae Photography
(L-R): Emily Classen as Cassius and Brad Norris as Brutus in "Caesar / Americana"

Motte & Bailey’s production of Caesar / Americana runs through March 25 at Fells Point Corner Theatre. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

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J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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