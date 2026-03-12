2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: A musical 'Next to Normal' by Iron Crow Theatre

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallAmy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
(l-r): Brashley Stein, Allison Bradbury and Danny Bertaux in Iron Crow Theatre's production of "Next to Normal" at the M&T Bank Exchange.
photo by Wilson Freeman
(l-r): Brashley Stein, Allison Bradbury and Danny Bertaux in Iron Crow Theatre's production of "Next to Normal" at the M&T Bank Exchange.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom Hall with another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Iron Crow Theatre's new production of the 2008 hit Broadway musical, Next to Normal, at The M&T Bank Exchange performance space in the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre).

Danny Bertaux (left) and Alexandra Lopez in "Next to Normal"
photo by Wilson Freeman
Danny Bertaux (left) and Alexandra Lopez_in "Next to Normal"

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical, which features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores a suburban family's ordeal with the mother's mental illness, as well as themes of love, loss, grief and resilience.

The show's 10-member cast is directed by Natka Bianchini, with music direction by Michelle Henning.

Iron Crow Theatre — a company that bills itself as "Baltimore's queer theatre" — describes its production of Next to Normal as the launch of its "2026 Season of Survival" — "a season," the company's program explains, "that asks what it means to heal and to endure, when everything is seemingly at risk."

Iron Crow Theatre's Next to Normal continues at The M&T Bank Exchange in the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, through Sunday, March 15. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
