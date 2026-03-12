Rousuck's Review: A musical 'Next to Normal' by Iron Crow Theatre

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom Hall with another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Iron Crow Theatre's new production of the 2008 hit Broadway musical, Next to Normal, at The M&T Bank Exchange performance space in the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre).

photo by Wilson Freeman Danny Bertaux (left) and Alexandra Lopez_in "Next to Normal"

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical, which features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores a suburban family's ordeal with the mother's mental illness, as well as themes of love, loss, grief and resilience.

The show's 10-member cast is directed by Natka Bianchini, with music direction by Michelle Henning.

Iron Crow Theatre — a company that bills itself as "Baltimore's queer theatre" — describes its production of Next to Normal as the launch of its "2026 Season of Survival" — "a season," the company's program explains, "that asks what it means to heal and to endure, when everything is seemingly at risk."

Iron Crow Theatre's Next to Normal continues at The M&T Bank Exchange in the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, through Sunday, March 15. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.