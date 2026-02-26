2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: 'trinity' at Baltimore Center Stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
Courtney Sauls (left) and playwright Lena Waithe in "trinity" at Baltimore Center Stage
photo credit: Teresa Castracane
Courtney Sauls (left) and Lena Waithe star in "trinity," Waithe's debut play at Baltimore Center Stage

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck is back with another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today she talks with Tom about trinity, the debut play by actress and film producer Lena Waithe, in a world premiere production at Baltimore Center Stage.

Lena Waithe wrote and stars in "trinity" at Baltimore Center Stage.
photo_credit: Teresa Castracane
Lena Waithe wrote and stars in "trinity" at Baltimore Center Stage.

Directed by BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb and starring Courtney Sauls, Fedna Jacquet and the playwright, trinity takes place in a single room as three people move between fantasy and reality, acting out the emotions they’re too afraid to express in real life.

Simple role-playing gradually morphs into searing explorations of longing and connection.

trinity continues at Baltimore Center Stage through Sunday, March 15. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
