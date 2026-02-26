Rousuck's Review: 'trinity' at Baltimore Center Stage

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck is back with another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today she talks with Tom about trinity, the debut play by actress and film producer Lena Waithe, in a world premiere production at Baltimore Center Stage.

photo_credit: Teresa Castracane Lena Waithe wrote and stars in "trinity" at Baltimore Center Stage.

Directed by BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb and starring Courtney Sauls, Fedna Jacquet and the playwright, trinity takes place in a single room as three people move between fantasy and reality, acting out the emotions they’re too afraid to express in real life.

Simple role-playing gradually morphs into searing explorations of longing and connection.

trinity continues at Baltimore Center Stage through Sunday, March 15. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.