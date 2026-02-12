2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Tuyết Thị Phạm's 'Dawn' at the Everyman

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:20 PM EST
Tuyết Thị Phạm stars in and wrote “Dawn,” a world premiere production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.
credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
Tuyết Thị Phạm stars in and wrote “Dawn,” a world premiere production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she tells us about Dawn, the new work by Vietnamese-American playwright Tuyết Thị Phạm (pron. twet-tee-FAM), now enjoying a world premiere run at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Like Pham's acclaimed debut play, Dinner and Cake, which premiered at the Everyman in 2022, Dawn tackles complex issues of family, culture and identity. It tells the story of a mother and daughter who confront their legacy of love and loss, against the backdrop of historical trauma.

Mary, a first-generation Cambodian American, grapples with feelings of guilt, anger, and grief as she tries to reconcile with her parents’ experiences — and their differing beliefs — as survivors of the Khmer Rouge, the extremist communist movement that ruled Cambodia in the late 1970s with bloody ruthlessness.

Tony K. Nam and Ashley Nguyễn in "Dawn" at Everyman Theatre


Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
Tony K. Nam and Ashley Nguyễn in "Dawn" at Everyman Theatre

Seonjae Kim directs a cast that features playwright Tuyết Thị Phạm as Mary's elder mother, Ashley D. Nguyen as Mary/the younger mother, Tony K. Nam as the commune director, and Taylor Witt as the Doctor/Sam.

Dawn continues at Everyman Theatre through Sunday, March 1.
For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
