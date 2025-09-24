2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Acclaimed writer Ian McEwan's new novel is a literary detective story that bends genres

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Author photo by Annalena McAfee

Acclaimed author Ian McEwan's What We Can Know is an adventure into the future, into a tumultuous world shaken by climate disaster. The novel, like McEwan's Atonement, follows characters and events separated by many years.

What We Can Know is suspenseful, complex, funny and more than a little frightening. It is a brilliant peroration about how history is often a distorted prism through which we view ourselves in the present moment.

McEwan joins Midday to discuss his new work, its inspirations and how he incorporated climate change and elements of science fictions into his writing.

The British writer is the author of 19 novels, including The Child in Time, which won the 1987 Whitbread Novel of the Year Award, The Cement Garden, Enduring Love; Amsterdam, Atonement and Saturday.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
