Acclaimed writer Ian McEwan's new novel is a literary detective story that bends genres

Acclaimed author Ian McEwan's What We Can Know is an adventure into the future, into a tumultuous world shaken by climate disaster. The novel, like McEwan's Atonement, follows characters and events separated by many years.

What We Can Know is suspenseful, complex, funny and more than a little frightening. It is a brilliant peroration about how history is often a distorted prism through which we view ourselves in the present moment.

McEwan joins Midday to discuss his new work, its inspirations and how he incorporated climate change and elements of science fictions into his writing.

The British writer is the author of 19 novels, including The Child in Time, which won the 1987 Whitbread Novel of the Year Award, The Cement Garden, Enduring Love; Amsterdam, Atonement and Saturday.

