Rousuck's Review: August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" at Everyman

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Chinai Routté (left) and Louis E. Davis in Everyman Theater's production of "The Piano Lesson."
Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
Chinai Routté (left) and Louis E. Davis in Everyman Theater's production of "The Piano Lesson."

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck is back with another of her weekly reviews of current offerings from Baltimore's regional stage. This week, she joins Tom to talk about Everyman Theater's new production of the late August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, "The Piano Lesson."

Presented as part of the Baltimore theater community’s continuing August Wilson Celebration, "The Piano Lesson" is the story of two siblings who must decide the fate of a cherished but troubling family heirloom: a piano carved with images of their ancestors, that was once owned by the family’s former enslavers.

R.J. Brown (left) and Payton Crosier in Everyman Theater's production of "The Piano Lesson."
Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
R.J. Brown (left) and Payton Crosier in Everyman Theater's production of "The Piano Lesson."

Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, Wilson's 1987 play explores the conflict between honoring one’s heritage and setting a new course for one's future. The play is directed at Everyman by Paige Hernandez.

"The Piano Lesson" continues at the Everyman Theater (located at 315 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) until Sunday, September 28.
Click the theater link for show schedules and ticketing information.

(Audio of this review will be posted early this afternoon)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
