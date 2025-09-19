Rousuck's Review: August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" at Everyman

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck is back with another of her weekly reviews of current offerings from Baltimore's regional stage. This week, she joins Tom to talk about Everyman Theater's new production of the late August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, "The Piano Lesson."

Presented as part of the Baltimore theater community’s continuing August Wilson Celebration, "The Piano Lesson" is the story of two siblings who must decide the fate of a cherished but troubling family heirloom: a piano carved with images of their ancestors, that was once owned by the family’s former enslavers.

Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography R.J. Brown (left) and Payton Crosier in Everyman Theater's production of "The Piano Lesson."

Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, Wilson's 1987 play explores the conflict between honoring one’s heritage and setting a new course for one's future. The play is directed at Everyman by Paige Hernandez.

"The Piano Lesson" continues at the Everyman Theater (located at 315 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) until Sunday, September 28.

