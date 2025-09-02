Maryland is moving closer to taking action on costly prescription drugs. What's next?

Last month, the Maryland Drug Affordability Board decided to label a pair of Type 2 diabetes medications unaffordable for state and local governments.

The PDAB is an independent agency created by the Maryland legislature in 2019 to conduct in-depth reviews of drug costs. The board was one of the first of its kind in the nation.

By law, the PDAB can set upper payment limits on what state and local governments will pay for drugs on health plans for their employees. And next year, the board will have even greater powers to combat drugs it deems too costly.

Legislation passed by the General Assembly gives the PDAB the ability to set upper payment limits on private plans within the state starting in 2026.

The board is currently in the process of considering limits on six different drugs. Several states have similar boards but none yet have moved to use their powers to try to lower costs.

So, what comes next? When can consumer expect to see the board's efforts translate into lower costs?

Andrew York, the Executive Director of the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board, joined Midday to discuss the latest.