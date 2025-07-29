Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board deems two drugs unaffordable

The Maryland Drug Affordability Board made the preliminary decision to deem two diabetes medications unaffordable for state and local governments.

After a public comment period, the board will likely take action on Jardiance and Farxiga.

The board came to its conclusion after extensive study of public and proprietary documents on the drugs and their pricing.

By law, the board can set upper payment limits on what state and local governments will pay for drugs on health plans for their employees.

“State and local governments should not be gouged by the drug corporation so that they can't afford schools or libraries or tax breaks or whatever they else they want to do for the public,” said Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Healthcare for All! a healthcare affordability organization.

The two drugs are the first to be determined unaffordable by the board.

The board is considering four other drugs this year.